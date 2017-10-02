Insider Buying: SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) Major Shareholder Buys 27,259 Shares of Stock

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) major shareholder Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 27,259 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $468,854.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sun Coal & Coke Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 10,700 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, for a total transaction of $184,682.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 21,300 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $364,656.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 15,151 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $258,779.08.

On Thursday, September 21st, Sun Coal & Coke Llc bought 7,940 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $135,138.80.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 10,100 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $172,407.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 18,263 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $309,557.85.

On Monday, September 18th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 18,182 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $304,184.86.

On Thursday, September 14th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 15,414 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $259,263.48.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc purchased 7,532 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, with a total value of $126,085.68.

On Monday, September 11th, Sun Coal & Coke Llc acquired 21,273 shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $356,748.21.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE SXCP) traded up 1.16% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,539 shares. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $21.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The stock’s market capitalization is $804.28 million.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. will post ($1.91) earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXCP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,614 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SXCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

About SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City).

