Insider Buying: Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Director Buys 8,700 Shares of Stock

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) Director Erin Feller purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$34,974.00.

Erin Feller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mogo Finance Technology Inc alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Erin Feller acquired 2,500 shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,375.00.

Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE MOGO) traded down 3.75% on Monday, hitting $3.85. 27,810 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $70.55 million. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/insider-buying-mogo-finance-technology-inc-mogo-director-buys-8700-shares-of-stock.html.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers get in control of their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; Mogo spending account, a digital spending account with no monthly fee accessible through a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa Card; MogoMoney personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Finance Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.