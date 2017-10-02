Insider Buying: Mogo Finance Technology Inc (MOGO) Director Buys 8,700 Shares of Stock

Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE:MOGO) Director Erin Feller purchased 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.02 per share, with a total value of C$34,974.00.
Erin Feller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 18th, Erin Feller acquired 2,500 shares of Mogo Finance Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,375.00.
Shares of Mogo Finance Technology Inc (TSE MOGO) traded down 3.75% on Monday, hitting $3.85. 27,810 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $70.55 million. Mogo Finance Technology Inc has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Mogo Finance Technology from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.
About Mogo Finance Technology
Mogo Finance Technology Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company offers its products to help consumers get in control of their financial health. It offers digital access to free monthly credit score monitoring; Mogo spending account, a digital spending account with no monthly fee accessible through a Mogo Platinum Prepaid Visa Card; MogoMoney personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage brokerage solution.
