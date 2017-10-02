Insider Buying: Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Roger Lace purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$117,500.00.

Roger Lace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Roger Lace purchased 10,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00.

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS) traded down 0.76% during trading on Monday, hitting $11.82. 37,316 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $510.47 million. Altius Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank began coverage on Altius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation is a mining royalty and mineral project generation company. The Company is engaged in the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests cover mining operations producing copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, precious metals, potash, and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal.

