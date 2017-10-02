Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,346,950 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 9,429,373 shares. Currently, 13.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,069,722 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Shares of Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ INOV) opened at 17.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. Inovalon Holdings has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $17.80.

Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Inovalon Holdings had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon Holdings news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, with a total value of $1,015,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,422,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Inovalon Holdings by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 10,624 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings in the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Inovalon Holdings in the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon Holdings in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,290,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BidaskClub cut Inovalon Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovalon Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inovalon Holdings from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon Holdings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc (Inovalon) is a technology company. The Company provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models to the healthcare industry. Leveraging large-scale data interconnectivity capabilities, unparalleled proprietary data sets, advanced analytics, data-driven intervention systems, and subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables the assessment and improvement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem.

