InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on INWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wunderlich reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of InnerWorkings in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. InnerWorkings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of InnerWorkings (INWK) opened at 11.25 on Monday. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $602.07 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.61.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.62 million. InnerWorkings had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.84%. InnerWorkings’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that InnerWorkings will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnerWorkings by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InnerWorkings by 3.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in InnerWorkings in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,701,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in InnerWorkings by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 146,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About InnerWorkings

InnerWorkings, Inc is a marketing execution company. The Company’s software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data. The Company’s segments include North America and International.

