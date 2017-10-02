Independent Research GmbH Reiterates “€39.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW)

Independent Research GmbH set a €39.00 ($46.43) target price on Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Commerzbank Ag set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($38.69) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €40.00 ($47.62) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €37.00 ($44.05) target price on Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €36.69 ($43.68).

Deutsche Post AG (FRA DPW) opened at 38.072 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.93. Deutsche Post AG has a 12 month low of €26.98 and a 12 month high of €38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of €46.03 billion and a PE ratio of 17.585.

