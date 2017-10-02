Imperial Capital Initiates Coverage on Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NBL. ValuEngine lowered Noble Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised Noble Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BidaskClub raised Noble Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. cut Noble Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Get Noble Energy Inc. alerts:

Noble Energy (NBL) opened at 28.36 on Thursday. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $42.03. The firm’s market capitalization is $13.39 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Noble Energy will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Imperial Capital Initiates Coverage on Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/imperial-capital-initiates-coverage-on-noble-energy-inc-nbl.html.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 34.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,377 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Noble Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 108,468 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Noble Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,704,117 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $92,859,000 after purchasing an additional 301,069 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Noble Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,164 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Noble Energy by 68.3% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,290 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.