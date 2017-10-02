ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,429,992 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the August 31st total of 19,881,251 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,919,562 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

Shares of ImmunoGen (IMGN) opened at 7.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The company’s market cap is $685.42 million.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Craig Barrows sold 37,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $252,310.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,212,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 1,228,002 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops targeted cancer therapeutics using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The Company is engaged in the discovery of monoclonal antibody-based anticancer therapeutics. An ADC with the Company’s technology comprises an antibody that binds to a target found on tumor cells conjugated to one of its anti-cancer agents as a payload to kill the tumor cell once the ADC has bound to its target.

