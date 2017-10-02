ImageWare Systems Inc. (IWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ImageWare Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImageWare Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) opened at 1.49 on Friday. ImageWare Systems has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The company’s market cap is $138.78 million.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. ImageWare Systems had a negative return on equity of 28,438.82% and a negative net margin of 276.79%. Equities analysts forecast that ImageWare Systems will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

