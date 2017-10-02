Humana (HUM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Humana (NYSE:HUM) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Humana earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.7954584403541 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) traded up 0.36% during trading on Friday, reaching $243.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,056 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.23. Humana has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $259.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.41. Humana had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $13.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post $11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation increased their target price on Humana from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.60.

In other news, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $770,759.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,777.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $3,022,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,061.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,595 shares of company stock worth $14,133,706 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

