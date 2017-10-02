Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Given a €71.00 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €71.00 ($84.52) price target by HSBC Holdings plc in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank AG set a €72.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Commerzbank Ag set a €83.00 ($98.81) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($77.38) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($69.05) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($98.81) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hugo Boss AG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €71.42 ($85.03).

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) opened at 75.065 on Monday. Hugo Boss AG has a 52 week low of €47.91 and a 52 week high of €75.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €71.76 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.95. The firm has a market cap of €5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 26.771.

Hugo Boss AG Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers classic to modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, childrens fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

