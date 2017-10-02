National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a report issued on Friday. National Bank Financial currently has a C$11.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a focus stock rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated an action list buy rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.69.

Get Hudbay Minerals Inc alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) opened at 9.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 231.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Hudbay Minerals’ (HBM) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/hudbay-minerals-hbm-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-national-bank-financial.html.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%.

In other news, insider Gmt Capital Corp bought 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,022.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 67,100 shares of company stock worth $491,584.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.