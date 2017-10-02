HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bodycote PLC (BOY)

HSBC Holdings plc restated their hold rating on shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) in a report released on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.83) price target on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Bodycote PLC from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 965 ($12.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bodycote PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 910 ($12.24) target price for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price (up previously from GBX 770 ($10.36)) on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 837.31 ($11.26).
Bodycote PLC (LON BOY) opened at 921.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 932.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 834.69. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.75 billion. Bodycote PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 553.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 980.00.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($12.22), for a total transaction of £78,410.34 ($105,446.93).
Bodycote PLC Company Profile
Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.
