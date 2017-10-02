HSBC Holdings plc restated their hold rating on shares of Bodycote PLC (LON:BOY) in a report released on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.83) price target on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Bodycote PLC in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Bodycote PLC from GBX 900 ($12.10) to GBX 965 ($12.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bodycote PLC in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 910 ($12.24) target price for the company. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.43) target price (up previously from GBX 770 ($10.36)) on shares of Bodycote PLC in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 837.31 ($11.26).

Get Bodycote PLC alerts:

Bodycote PLC (LON BOY) opened at 921.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 932.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 834.69. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.75 billion. Bodycote PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 553.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 980.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HSBC Holdings plc Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Bodycote PLC (BOY)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/hsbc-holdings-plc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-bodycote-plc-boy.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 909 ($12.22), for a total transaction of £78,410.34 ($105,446.93).

Bodycote PLC Company Profile

Bodycote plc is a provider of thermal processing services. The Company has six operating segments, split between Aerospace, Defense and Energy (ADE) and Automotive and General Industrial (AGI) business areas: ADE-Western Europe; ADE-North America; ADE-Emerging markets; AGI-Western Europe; AGI-North America, and AGI-Emerging markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.