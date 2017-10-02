HP (HPQ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about HP (NYSE:HPQ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HP earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the computer maker an impact score of 44.4655442687193 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of HP (HPQ) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,704,565 shares. HP has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post $1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1327 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded HP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 265,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $5,285,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 95,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $1,907,554.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,309.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,530,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,902,046 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

