Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $11.76 Million Position in Altria Group (MO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 2.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 757,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,108,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 326,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 119,574 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Securities LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Vetr upgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $67.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Altria Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Altria Group (MO) traded down 0.6238% on Monday, reaching $63.0244. 3,291,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $77.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3113 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 56.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group will post $3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Barrington sold 15,300 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $994,959.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,590,842.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 32,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $1,959,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

