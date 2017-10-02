Hornbeck Offshore Services (HOS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) shares dropped 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 551,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 792,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOS. Zacks Investment Research cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm’s market capitalization is $140.71 million.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hornbeck Offshore Services will post ($3.06) EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 71,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 12.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 260.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,634,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,699 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 67.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 94,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc provides marine transportation, subsea installation and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction and the United States military customers. The Company focuses on providing marine solutions for the deepwater and ultradeepwater energy industry in domestic and select foreign locations.

