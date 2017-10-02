Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (HMC) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HMC. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.18 price target on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Friday, July 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Nomura raised Honda Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Honda Motor (HMC) traded up 0.74% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.78. The company had a trading volume of 365,031 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $3,713 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,525.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $96.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post $2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 35.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,581,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,144 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,915,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,247,000 after buying an additional 271,870 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,809,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,335,000 after buying an additional 496,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,876,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,793,000 after buying an additional 302,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,154,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,167,000 after buying an additional 449,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. (Honda) develops, manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and power products across the world. The Company’s segments include Motorcycle Business, Automobile business, Financial services business, and Power product and other businesses. The Company produces a range of motorcycles, with engine displacement ranging from the 50 cubic centimeters class to the 1,800 cubic centimeters class.

