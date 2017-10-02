Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,600 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 99.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 41.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 86,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.83.

In related news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,460,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,601.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 15,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $548,909.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,166.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,698 shares of company stock worth $5,012,857. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (TER) opened at 37.29 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $37.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.51%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

