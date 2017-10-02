Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in CDK Global, Inc. (CDK)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 3,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ CDK) opened at 63.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.27. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.46 and a 12 month high of $67.49.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. CDK Global had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 204.80%. The business had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post $2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

CDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CDK Global from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America and CDK International. Through its Retail Solutions North America segment, the Company provides technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms, that help automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles.

