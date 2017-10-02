HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 47,382 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 47,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital Corporation were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital Corporation by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,313 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital Corporation in the second quarter valued at $1,754,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 14.7% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,721,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Western Digital Corporation by 18.3% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 67,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Corporation during the second quarter worth about $2,777,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital Corporation alerts:

Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) traded down 2.82% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. 1,092,185 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.24. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $95.77.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.42. Western Digital Corporation had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post $12.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Western Digital Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Western Digital Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 47,382 Shares of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/hightower-advisors-llc-sells-47382-shares-of-western-digital-corporation-wdc.html.

In other Western Digital Corporation news, EVP Jacqueline Demaria sold 14,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $1,213,681.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,405,007.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Cordano sold 9,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $834,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,403.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,295 shares of company stock worth $12,689,056 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Western Digital Corporation

Western Digital Corporation (Western Digital) is a developer, manufacturer and provider of data storage devices and solutions that address the needs of the information technology (IT) industry and the infrastructure that enables the proliferation of data in virtually every industry. The Company’s portfolio of offerings addresses three categories: Datacenter Devices and Solutions (capacity and performance enterprise hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), datacenter software and system solutions); Client Devices (mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, client SSDs, embedded products and wafers), and Client Solutions (removable products, hard drive content solutions and flash content solutions).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.