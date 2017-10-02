Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE HLF) traded down 0.28% during trading on Monday, hitting $67.64. 909,164 shares of the stock traded hands. Herbalife LTD. has a 12 month low of $47.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.15. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Herbalife LTD. had a return on equity of 216.82% and a net margin of 9.28%. Herbalife LTD.’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $67.00 target price on Herbalife LTD. and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Herbalife LTD. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife LTD. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife LTD. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Herbalife LTD. Company Profile

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

