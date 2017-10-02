Herbalife LTD. (HLF) Position Increased by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Herbalife LTD. were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Herbalife LTD. by 4.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 364,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Herbalife LTD. in the second quarter valued at about $1,283,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife LTD. in the second quarter valued at about $4,924,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Herbalife LTD. by 10.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 214,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Herbalife LTD. in the first quarter valued at about $2,004,000.

Shares of Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) traded up 0.16% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.94. The company had a trading volume of 66,575 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. Herbalife LTD. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Herbalife LTD. (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Herbalife LTD. had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 216.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Herbalife LTD. will post $4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $67.00 target price on Herbalife LTD. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife LTD. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Herbalife LTD. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Herbalife Ltd. is a global nutrition company. The Company develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, as well as personal care products. Its operating segments are based on geographical operations in six regions: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and China.

