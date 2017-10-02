HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) Given a €102.00 Price Target at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc set a €102.00 ($121.43) price target on HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HEI. Bank of America Corporation set a €102.00 ($121.43) target price on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €102.00 ($121.43) price target on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €99.00 ($117.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($117.86) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €92.92 ($110.62).

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI) opened at 87.138 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €84.99. HeidelbergCement AG has a 1-year low of €76.95 and a 1-year high of €94.42. The stock has a market capitalization of €17.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.114.

About HeidelbergCement AG

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

