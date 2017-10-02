HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthEquity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ HQY) opened at 50.58 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $54.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.80.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. HealthEquity had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post $0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Medici sold 23,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $1,188,835.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,772.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkley Capital, Llc sold 72,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,742,185.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,574,500 shares of company stock valued at $79,719,804. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 157,852.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,589,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,414 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 627.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,732 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 45.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,235,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,378,000 after acquiring an additional 699,728 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $25,822,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in HealthEquity by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 264,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides a range of solutions for managing healthcare accounts (Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs)) for health plans, insurance companies and third-party administrators. The Company is engaged in technology-enabled services platforms that allow consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions.

