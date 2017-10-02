Head to Head Survey: Yatra Online (YTRA) & Tuniu Corporation (TOUR)

Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) and Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yatra Online and Tuniu Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 5 0 3.00 Tuniu Corporation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Yatra Online currently has a consensus target price of $14.96, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Tuniu Corporation has a consensus target price of $11.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.53%. Given Tuniu Corporation’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuniu Corporation is more favorable than Yatra Online.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and Tuniu Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -90.85% -51,721.07% -71.56% Tuniu Corporation -23.64% -34.20% -17.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and Tuniu Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $152.45 million 2.50 -$42.16 million ($5.42) -2.08 Tuniu Corporation $1.06 billion 0.69 -$243.11 million ($1.96) -3.98

Yatra Online has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tuniu Corporation. Tuniu Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yatra Online, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tuniu Corporation beats Yatra Online on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc. is an India-based consumer travel platform and online travel agent. The Company’s segments include Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Others. Through Internet and mobile-based platform and call-centers, the Company provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to customer through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) channel. Through an Internet and mobile-based platform, call-centers and branch offices, the Company provides holiday packages and hotel reservations. The Other segment includes the advertisement income from hosting advertisements on its Internet Websites, income from sale of rail and bus tickets, and income from facilitating Website access to travel insurance companies. It offers multiple mobile applications for a range of consumer segments and services, including Yatra, Yatra Mini, Yatra Web Check-In, Yatra Corporate, Travelguru HomeStay and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet.

About Tuniu Corporation

Tuniu Corporation is an online leisure travel company. The Company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized tours and self-guided tours, as well as travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its online platform, which consists of its tuniu.com Website and mobile platform, provides product and travel information to enable leisure travelers to plan their travels. Its organized tours offer pre-arranged itineraries, transportation, accommodations, entertainment, meals and tour guide services. Its self-guided tours consist of combinations of flights and hotel bookings and other optional add-ons, such as airport pick-ups. Its other travel-related services include sales of tourist attraction tickets, visa processing services, financial services, hotel booking services and air ticketing services. Its online platform contains travel guides featuring photos, information and recommendations for all destinations it covers.

