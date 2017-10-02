Head-To-Head Survey: Itron (ITRI) vs. Its Peers

Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) is one of 46 public companies in the “Electrical Components & Equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Itron to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Itron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Itron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of shares of all “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Itron and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron 0 3 5 0 2.63 Itron Competitors 258 1058 1241 13 2.39

Itron presently has a consensus target price of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.70%. As a group, “Electrical Components & Equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.22%. Given Itron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Itron is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Itron and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron 1.60% 15.43% 6.32% Itron Competitors -3.72% 5.18% 2.02%

Risk & Volatility

Itron has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itron’s peers have a beta of 1.30, meaning that their average share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Itron and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Itron $1.98 billion $221.70 million 97.38 Itron Competitors $1.87 billion $295.25 million -37.03

Itron has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Itron is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Itron beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc. (Itron) is a technology and service company. The Company provides solutions that measure, manage and analyze energy and water use. The Company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas and Water. It provides a portfolio of products, solutions, software and services to electric, gas and water utility customers across the globe. It offers solutions that enable electric and natural gas utilities to build smart grids to manage assets. It offers a product portfolio, including standard meters and smart metering products, systems and services, for applications in the residential and commercial industrial markets for water and heat. The Company operates under the Itron brand across the world. Its Gas and Water manufacturing facilities are located throughout the world, while its Electricity manufacturing facilities are located in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and North America.

