Head-To-Head Review: Mountain Province Diamonds (MDM) versus Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

Mountain Province Diamonds (NASDAQ: MDM) and Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. alerts:

22.7% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Tahoe Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and Tahoe Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tahoe Resources 0 5 3 0 2.38

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. Tahoe Resources has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 228.91%. Given Tahoe Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tahoe Resources is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Tahoe Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds N/A -10.46% -4.34% Tahoe Resources 19.39% 7.39% 6.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and Tahoe Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds N/A N/A N/A $0.02 255.00 Tahoe Resources $884.74 million 1.86 $433.59 million $0.55 9.58

Tahoe Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Tahoe Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mountain Province Diamonds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tahoe Resources has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tahoe Resources beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. is a resource company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company holds interests in the GK Diamond Mine. The GK Diamond Mine is located in the Northwest Territories (NWT) of Canada, in the District of Mackenzie, 300 kilometers east-northeast of Yellowknife and 80 kilometers east-southeast of the Snap Lake Mine. The GK Diamond Mine includes various kimberlite deposits, such as 5034, Hearne, Tesla and Tuzo. The GK Diamond Mine covers approximately 10,350 acres. The GK Diamond Mine includes four mining leases (numbers 4341, 4199, 4200 and 4201).

About Tahoe Resources

Tahoe Resources Inc. is a mine operations, and mineral exploration and development company. The Company’s principal business activities are the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of mineral properties for the mining of precious metals in the Americas. Its business involves operating the Escobal mine, a silver mining operation located in southeastern Guatemala, the La Arena and Shahuindo mines, gold mining operations located in northwestern Peru, and the Bell Creek mine and mill and the Timmins West mine, gold mining operations located in northeastern Ontario, Canada. Its additional business objectives include the expansion of gold production at the Shahuindo and Bell Creek mines, the development of the Whitney Project and the ongoing exploration programs in Peru and Canada. It focuses on the initial evaluation of exploration/development projects with the main projects being the La Arena copper-gold sulfide project in Peru and the Fenn-Gib gold project in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.