Head-To-Head Review: Enersis Americas (ENIA) & Exelon Corporation (EXC)

Enersis Americas (NYSE: ENIA) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Enersis Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Enersis Americas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Exelon Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enersis Americas and Exelon Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enersis Americas 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exelon Corporation 0 4 8 0 2.67

Exelon Corporation has a consensus target price of $40.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.38%. Given Exelon Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exelon Corporation is more favorable than Enersis Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Enersis Americas and Exelon Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enersis Americas N/A N/A N/A Exelon Corporation 5.41% 8.47% 2.06%

Risk & Volatility

Enersis Americas has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon Corporation has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enersis Americas and Exelon Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enersis Americas $8.85 billion 1.33 $2.60 billion N/A N/A Exelon Corporation $33.26 billion 1.09 $9.49 billion $1.91 19.72

Exelon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Enersis Americas.

Dividends

Enersis Americas pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Exelon Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon Corporation pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Exelon Corporation beats Enersis Americas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enersis Americas

Enel Americas S.A., formerly Enersis Americas S.A., through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution. The Company’s Generation and Transmission segment operates through companies, including Central Comercializadora de Energia S.A. (Cemsa); Central Dock Sud S.A. (Dock Sud); Central Costanera S.A. (Costanera), and Hidroelectrica El Chocon S.A. (El Chocon). The Company’s Distribution segment operates through companies, including Empresa Distribuidora Sur S.A. (Edesur); Ampla Energia e Servicos S.A. (Ampla), and Companhia Energetica do Ceara S.A. (Coelce). The Company is engaged in non-electricity business through its subsidiary, Servicios Informaticos e Inmobiliarios Ltda. (SIEI). It holds interest in Yacylec S.A., which is an electricity transmission company.

About Exelon Corporation

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses. It operates through 12 segments: Generation’s six segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New England, New York, ERCOT and Other Power Regions; ComEd; PECO; BGE, and PHI’s three utility segments: Pepco, DPL and ACE. Generation’s integrated business consists of the generation, physical delivery and marketing of power across geographical regions through its customer-facing business, Constellation, which sells electricity and natural gas to both wholesale and retail customers.

