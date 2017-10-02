Head to Head Contrast: New York REIT (NYRT) & Equity One (EQY)

New York REIT (NYSE: NYRT) and Equity One (NYSE:EQY) are both financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get New York REIT Inc alerts:

70.6% of New York REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Equity One shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of New York REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of Equity One shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equity One pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. New York REIT does not pay a dividend. Equity One pays out 179.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New York REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

New York REIT has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity One has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New York REIT and Equity One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York REIT N/A N/A N/A Equity One 18.64% 3.82% 2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for New York REIT and Equity One, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equity One 0 1 0 0 2.00

New York REIT presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.20%. Given New York REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York REIT is more favorable than Equity One.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New York REIT and Equity One’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York REIT $174.99 million 7.53 $52.35 million ($0.50) -15.70 Equity One N/A N/A N/A $0.49 62.96

New York REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Equity One. New York REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About New York REIT

New York REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet. The Company holds interests in properties of various types, such as office, retail, hotel, parking and storage. The Company’s properties include Design Center, 416 Washington Street, 50 Varick Street, 1440 Broadway, One Worldwide Plaza, 256 West 38th Street, 229 West 36th Street, 333 West 34th Street, 367-387 Bleecker Street, 33 West 56th Street (garage) and 350 West 42nd Street.

About Equity One

Equity One, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops shopping centers and retail properties located in supply constrained suburban and urban communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 122 properties, including 101 retail properties and five non-retail properties totaling approximately 12.8 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), 10 development or redevelopment properties with approximately 2.3 million square feet of GLA, and six land parcels. Its retail occupancy excluding developments and redevelopments was 95.8% and included national, regional and local tenants as of December 31, 2016. In addition, the Company had joint venture interests in six retail properties and two office buildings totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet of GLA as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for New York REIT Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York REIT Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.