Head-To-Head Contrast: Internap Corporation (INAP) & Guidance Software (GUID)

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) and Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Internap Corporation and Guidance Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Internap Corporation 0 1 2 1 3.00 Guidance Software 0 3 4 0 2.57

Internap Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $6.17, indicating a potential upside of 41.76%. Guidance Software has a consensus target price of $8.35, indicating a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Internap Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Internap Corporation is more favorable than Guidance Software.

Volatility and Risk

Internap Corporation has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidance Software has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Internap Corporation and Guidance Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Internap Corporation $289.83 million 1.19 $71.04 million ($2.37) -1.84 Guidance Software $108.61 million 1.99 -$971,000.00 ($0.25) -28.28

Internap Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Guidance Software. Guidance Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Internap Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.5% of Internap Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Guidance Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Internap Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Guidance Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Internap Corporation and Guidance Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Internap Corporation -45.52% -234.35% -5.73% Guidance Software -6.56% -1,053.09% -2.01%

Summary

Internap Corporation beats Guidance Software on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Internap Corporation Company Profile

Internap Corporation is a technology provider of Internet infrastructure. The Company provides Internet infrastructure through both Colocation Business and Enterprise Services and Cloud Services. The Company operates through two segments: Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. Its Data Center and Network Services segment consists of colocation and Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity services. Colocation involves providing physical space within data centers and associated services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring and security while allowing its customers to deploy and manage their servers, storage and other equipment in its secure data centers. Its cloud and hosting services segment consists of hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting. For both Infrastructure-as-a-Service options, the Company provides and maintains the hardware, data center infrastructure and interconnection.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc. is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance. The Company’s Products segment includes EnCase, EnCase Endpoint Security, EnCase eDiscovery, EnCase Forensic, EnCase Portable, Premium License Support Program and hardware sales. Its Subscription segment includes subscription services for cloud-based document review and production software. Its Professional services segment performs consulting services and implementations. Its Training segment provides training classes, by which the Company trains its customers to use its software products. Its maintenance segment provides software updates, telephone and e-mail support.

