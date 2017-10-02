Head-To-Head Contrast: DaVita HealthCare Partners (DVA) and The Competition

DaVita HealthCare Partners (NYSE: DVA) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare Facilities & Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DaVita HealthCare Partners to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DaVita HealthCare Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio DaVita HealthCare Partners $15.01 billion $2.45 billion 9.14 DaVita HealthCare Partners Competitors $6.12 billion $881.66 million 35.54

DaVita HealthCare Partners has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DaVita HealthCare Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DaVita HealthCare Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DaVita HealthCare Partners 1 5 1 0 2.00 DaVita HealthCare Partners Competitors 266 1582 1975 38 2.46

DaVita HealthCare Partners presently has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.97%. As a group, “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies have a potential downside of 9.13%. Given DaVita HealthCare Partners’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DaVita HealthCare Partners is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares DaVita HealthCare Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DaVita HealthCare Partners 8.68% 14.02% 3.78% DaVita HealthCare Partners Competitors 9.36% 0.46% 0.57%

Risk & Volatility

DaVita HealthCare Partners has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DaVita HealthCare Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of DaVita HealthCare Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of DaVita HealthCare Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Healthcare Facilities & Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DaVita HealthCare Partners peers beat DaVita HealthCare Partners on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

DaVita HealthCare Partners Company Profile

DaVita Inc., formerly DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc., operates two divisions: DaVita Kidney Care (Kidney Care) and DaVita Medical Group (DMG). The Kidney Care division consists of its the United States dialysis and related lab services, its ancillary services and strategic initiatives, including its international operations, and its corporate administrative support. Its DMG division is a patient- and physician-focused integrated healthcare delivery and management company that provides medical services to members through capitation contracts. Its segments include U.S. dialysis and related lab services, DMG, and Other-Ancillary services and strategic initiatives. Its U.S. dialysis and related lab services line of business provide kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure, also known as end stage renal disease (ESRD). As of December 31, 2016, it had operated or provided administrative services to 154 outpatient dialysis centers.

