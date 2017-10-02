Head-To-Head Contrast: Array BioPharma (ARRY) & Its Competitors

Array BioPharma (NASDAQ: ARRY) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Array BioPharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Array BioPharma Inc. alerts:

Array BioPharma has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Array BioPharma’s rivals have a beta of 6.57, suggesting that their average share price is 557% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Array BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Array BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Array BioPharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Array BioPharma $43.66 million -$100.01 million -17.47 Array BioPharma Competitors $473.32 million $171.80 million -6.95

Array BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Array BioPharma. Array BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Array BioPharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Array BioPharma 0 1 6 0 2.86 Array BioPharma Competitors 1401 4545 12437 314 2.62

Array BioPharma presently has a consensus price target of $13.86, indicating a potential upside of 10.15%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 30.70%. Given Array BioPharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Array BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Array BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Array BioPharma -77.44% -1,187.18% -47.96% Array BioPharma Competitors -4,896.90% -365.66% -42.75%

Summary

Array BioPharma rivals beat Array BioPharma on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Array BioPharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC). Its binimetinib and encorafenib are in Phase III trials in advanced cancer patients, including the COLUMBUS trial studying encorafenib in combination with binimetinib in patients with BRAF-mutant melanoma and has initiated BEACON CRC trial to study encorafenib in combination with binimetinib and cetuximab in patients with BRAF V600E-mutant colorectal cancer (BRAFm CRC). Its selumetinib is a mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor for cancer, which is in Phase III trial. Its advanced clinical-stage drugs include Filanesib, ARRY-797, ASC08/Danoprevir, Ipatasertib/GDC-0068, Motolimod/VTX-2337, LOXO-101, ONT-380/ARRY-380, GDC-0575, GDC-0994 and ARRY-382.

Receive News & Ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Array BioPharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.