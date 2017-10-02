Head-To-Head Comparison: Endurance Specialty Holdings (ENH) versus The Competition

Endurance Specialty Holdings (NYSE: ENH) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Property & Casualty Insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Endurance Specialty Holdings to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endurance Specialty Holdings and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance Specialty Holdings 0 4 0 0 2.00 Endurance Specialty Holdings Competitors 726 2560 2270 72 2.30

Endurance Specialty Holdings presently has a consensus target price of $93.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.02%. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Endurance Specialty Holdings’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endurance Specialty Holdings has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endurance Specialty Holdings and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance Specialty Holdings N/A N/A 15.50 Endurance Specialty Holdings Competitors $11.75 billion $2.00 billion 36.01

Endurance Specialty Holdings’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Endurance Specialty Holdings. Endurance Specialty Holdings is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance Specialty Holdings and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance Specialty Holdings 4.79% 1.62% 0.82% Endurance Specialty Holdings Competitors 10.09% 5.29% 2.71%

Risk and Volatility

Endurance Specialty Holdings has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endurance Specialty Holdings’ competitors have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Endurance Specialty Holdings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Endurance Specialty Holdings shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Endurance Specialty Holdings pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Endurance Specialty Holdings pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Property & Casualty Insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 26.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Endurance Specialty Holdings has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Endurance Specialty Holdings is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Endurance Specialty Holdings competitors beat Endurance Specialty Holdings on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Endurance Specialty Holdings Company Profile

Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries in Bermuda, the United States and the United Kingdom, focuses on underwriting specialty lines of personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance and reinsurance. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. In the Insurance segment, it writes agriculture, casualty and other specialty, professional lines, and property, marine/energy and aviation insurance. In the Reinsurance segment, it writes catastrophe, property, casualty, professional lines and specialty reinsurance. Its Insurance and Reinsurance segments both include property-related coverages, which provide insurance or reinsurance of an insurable interest in tangible property for property loss, damage or loss of use. In addition, its Insurance and Reinsurance segments include various casualty insurance and reinsurance coverages, which are concerned with the losses caused by injuries to third parties.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.