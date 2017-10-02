Head-To-Head Analysis: NorthWestern Corporation (NWE) & MGE Energy (MGEE)

NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE: NWE) and MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

NorthWestern Corporation pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. NorthWestern Corporation pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGE Energy pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NorthWestern Corporation has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and MGE Energy has raised its dividend for 41 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NorthWestern Corporation and MGE Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern Corporation 2 1 0 0 1.33 MGE Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern Corporation currently has a consensus price target of $57.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Given NorthWestern Corporation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NorthWestern Corporation is more favorable than MGE Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern Corporation and MGE Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern Corporation $1.28 billion 2.16 $411.62 million $3.48 16.36 MGE Energy $558.93 million 4.01 $178.68 million $2.23 28.97

NorthWestern Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than MGE Energy. NorthWestern Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGE Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern Corporation and MGE Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern Corporation 13.17% 9.31% 2.86% MGE Energy 13.82% 10.60% 4.33%

Volatility & Risk

NorthWestern Corporation has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGE Energy has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of MGE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of NorthWestern Corporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of MGE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NorthWestern Corporation beats MGE Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NorthWestern Corporation Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as North-Western Energy, provides electricity and natural gas. The Company’s segments are Electric operations, Natural gas operations and All other. As of December 31, 2016, the Company provided electricity and natural gas to approximately 709,600 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. It generates and distributes electricity in South Dakota; distributes natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska, and generates and distributes electricity and distributes natural gas in Montana. Its regulated electric utility business in Montana includes generation, transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2016, it provided retail electricity in 110 communities in South Dakota. Its regulated natural gas utility business in Montana includes production, storage, transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2016, it provided natural gas to approximately 88,500 customers in 60 South Dakota communities and four Nebraska communities.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc. (MGE) is a public utility holding company. The Company operates through five segments: Regulated electric utility operations; Regulated gas utility operations; Nonregulated energy operations; Transmission investments, and All other. The Regulated electric utility operations segment is engaged in generating, purchasing and distributing electricity through Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE). The Regulated gas utility operations segment is engaged in purchasing and distributing natural gas through MGE. The Nonregulated energy operations segment is engaged in owning and leasing electric generating capacity that assists MGE through MGE Energy’s subsidiaries MGE Power Elm Road, LLC and MGE Power West Campus, LLC. The Transmission investments segment represents its investment in American Transmission Company LLC and ATC Holdco, LLC. The All other segment is engaged in investing and financing in companies and property that relate to the regulated operations.

