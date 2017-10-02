Head to Head Analysis: CBIZ (CBZ) versus Nelnet (NNI)

CBIZ (NYSE: CBZ) and Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and Nelnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 0 0 N/A Nelnet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Nelnet has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.71%. Given Nelnet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nelnet is more favorable than CBIZ.

Profitability

This table compares CBIZ and Nelnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 5.54% 9.42% 4.22% Nelnet 20.19% 9.65% 0.75%

Dividends

Nelnet pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CBIZ does not pay a dividend. Nelnet pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

CBIZ has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nelnet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and Nelnet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $831.05 million 1.09 $91.52 million $0.83 20.06 Nelnet $861.56 million 1.78 $185.19 million $6.16 8.26

Nelnet has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. Nelnet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.6% of CBIZ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Nelnet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of CBIZ shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Nelnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nelnet beats CBIZ on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. (CBIZ) is engaged in the professional services business. The Company operates its professional services business through acquiring and integrating accounting and financial service providers, group health benefits consulting firms, property and casualty brokerage firms, payroll service providers, and valuation and other service firms throughout the United States. Its segments include Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services group includes accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group includes group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices segment includes managed networking and hardware services, and healthcare consulting.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc. focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Company earns fee-based revenue through its Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing, and Communications operating segments. In addition, the Company earns interest income on its student loan portfolio in its Asset Generation and Management operating segment. Corporate and Other Activities include real estate and other investments. The Company, through Allo Communications LLC, is engaged in the sale of advanced telecommunication services, including Internet, broadband, telephone, and television services.

