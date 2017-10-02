Head to Head Analysis: Bloomin' Brands (BLMN) and Its Peers

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ: BLMN) is one of 44 public companies in the “Restaurants & Bars” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Bloomin' Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bloomin' Brands Inc alerts:

This table compares Bloomin' Brands and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Bloomin' Brands $4.19 billion $402.41 million 19.56 Bloomin' Brands Competitors $2.04 billion $349.09 million -4.20

Bloomin' Brands has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Bloomin' Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Bloomin' Brands has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloomin' Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bloomin' Brands and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloomin' Brands 1 7 1 0 2.00 Bloomin' Brands Competitors 375 1726 2198 82 2.45

Bloomin' Brands currently has a consensus target price of $20.63, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies have a potential upside of 12.01%. Given Bloomin' Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Bloomin' Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bloomin' Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloomin' Brands 3.52% 96.12% 5.84% Bloomin' Brands Competitors 1.82% 12.88% 1.72%

Dividends

Bloomin' Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bloomin' Brands pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Restaurants & Bars” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 61.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Bloomin' Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Restaurants & Bars” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloomin' Brands beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns and operates casual, upscale casual and fine dining restaurants. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes all brands operating in the United States. The International segment includes brands operating outside the United States. As of December 25, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of four restaurant concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar. OSI Restaurant Partners, LLC (OSI) is the Company’s primary operating entity. New Private Restaurant Properties, LLC (PRP), an indirect subsidiary of the Company, leases the Company-owned restaurant properties to OSI’s subsidiaries. As of December 25, 2016, the Company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and 20 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.