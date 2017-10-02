HCA Holdings, Inc. (HCA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Argus assumed coverage on HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of HCA Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HCA Holdings in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of HCA Holdings (NYSE HCA) opened at 79.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.62. HCA Holdings has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

HCA Holdings (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. HCA Holdings had a negative return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Holdings will post $7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $171,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,556.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,450 shares of company stock worth $529,309 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Holdings by 2,549.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,099,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,341,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,763,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,925 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 9,568.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 906,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 1,229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 775,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,753,000 after purchasing an additional 717,551 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Holdings by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,310,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 637,944 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Holdings Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

