Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 94.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 142.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $824,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $33,147.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) opened at 26.15 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $554.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.03 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post $1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

