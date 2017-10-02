Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $637,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Honeywell International Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,262,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 260,811 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 157,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 569.9% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 107,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 27,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 50,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.11, for a total value of $10,019,215.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,625 shares in the company, valued at $38,755,268.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $969,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,753,730.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,174 shares of company stock worth $14,981,909. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) opened at 195.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $133.03 and a one year high of $200.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.56 and its 200-day moving average is $181.26.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.08. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $50.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post $9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

