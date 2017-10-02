Hancock Holding Co. Has $429,000 Holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC)

Hancock Holding Co. maintained its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 148.7% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 12.3% during the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded W.P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut W.P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $59.50) on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE WPC) opened at 67.39 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $70.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.86.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $221.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.19 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 34.97% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.21%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

