Hancock Holding Co. Has $221,000 Position in VSE Corporation (VSEC)

Hancock Holding Co. held its position in VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Hancock Holding Co.’s holdings in VSE Corporation were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of VSE Corporation by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 33,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VSE Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE Corporation by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ VSEC) opened at 56.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $616.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.83. VSE Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. VSE Corporation had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $193.86 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post $4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VSEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded VSE Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut VSE Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

About VSE Corporation

VSE Corporation is a services and supply chain management company. The Company’s segments include Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, Federal Services Group, and IT, Energy and Management Consulting Group. The Company provides logistics and distribution services for legacy systems and equipment and professional and technical services to the United States Government, including the United States Department of Defense (DoD), the United States Postal Service (USPS), federal civilian agencies, and commercial and other customers.

