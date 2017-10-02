Halcyon Management Partners LP Acquires New Stake in C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)

Halcyon Management Partners LP acquired a new position in C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $25,746,000. C.R. Bard accounts for about 5.9% of Halcyon Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Halcyon Management Partners LP owned about 0.11% of C.R. Bard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLG Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of C.R. Bard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,861,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in C.R. Bard during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in C.R. Bard by 8,096.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 151,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,018 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in C.R. Bard by 15.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.R. Bard during the second quarter worth approximately $463,101,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.R. Bard Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider John P. Groetelaars sold 23,687 shares of C.R. Bard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.73, for a total transaction of $7,549,757.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,022,464.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Halcyon Management Partners LP Acquires New Stake in C.R. Bard, Inc. (BCR)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/halcyon-management-partners-lp-acquires-new-stake-in-c-r-bard-inc-bcr.html.

C.R. Bard, Inc. (NYSE:BCR) traded up 0.10% during trading on Monday, reaching $320.81. 131,550 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.59. C.R. Bard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.63 and a 12 month high of $324.58.

C.R. Bard (NYSE:BCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $979.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.53 million. C.R. Bard had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 14.99%. C.R. Bard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C.R. Bard, Inc. will post $11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.R. Bard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $317.00 price target on shares of C.R. Bard in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.00.

C.R. Bard Company Profile

C. R. Bard, Inc (Bard) is engaged in designing, manufacturing, packaging, distribution and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic and patient care devices. The Company operates through the manufacture and sale of medical devices segment. It sells a range of products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities and alternate site facilities on a global basis.

Receive News & Ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.R. Bard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.