Guidance Software, Inc. (GUID) Receives $8.35 Average PT from Brokerages

Guidance Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GUID. B. Riley cut Guidance Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.10 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidance Software in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidance Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Guidance Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $8.00 price target on Guidance Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd.

Shares of Guidance Software (NASDAQ GUID) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 149,977 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. Guidance Software has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s market capitalization is $216.10 million.

Guidance Software (NASDAQ:GUID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Guidance Software had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,053.09%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidance Software will post $0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidance Software news, major shareholder Shawn Mccreight sold 9,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $65,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,116,050 shares of company stock worth $7,885,884 in the last 90 days. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUID. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Guidance Software by 2.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,779,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidance Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Guidance Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 36,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Guidance Software by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Guidance Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Guidance Software Company Profile

Guidance Software, Inc is a technology company. The Company is a provider of endpoint investigation solutions for cybersecurity analytics, security incident response, e-discovery, data privacy and forensic analysis. The Company has five segments, which include Products, Subscription, Professional services, Training and Maintenance.

