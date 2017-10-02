Guardian Capital LP Trims Position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC)

Guardian Capital LP cut its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in the first quarter valued at $105,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in the first quarter valued at $108,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 0.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) by 15,000.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE ABC) traded up 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. 352,588 shares of the company were exchanged. AmerisourceBergen Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.38 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.43.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 56.07%. The company had revenue of $38.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corporation will post $5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Bank of America Corporation lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.76 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $1,198,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,289,769.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $921,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $4,083,875 in the last 90 days. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is a pharmaceutical sourcing and distribution services company. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceutical Distribution and Other. The Company provides services to healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturers. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Distribution segment consists of two operating segments, including the operations of AmerisourceBergen Drug Corporation (ABDC) and AmerisourceBergen Specialty Group (ABSG), which distributes specialty drugs to their customers.

