Guardian Capital LP Buys 2,801 Shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO)

Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,339 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 46.9% during the second quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.7% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT IMO) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 31,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.53. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Ltd will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1279 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.37%.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited is an integrated oil company. The Company is engaged in all the phases of the petroleum industry in Canada, including exploration for, and production and sale of, crude oil and natural gas. Its operations are conducted in three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream operations include the exploration for, and production of, crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil and bitumen.

