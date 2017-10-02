Guardian Capital Advisors LP Continues to Hold Stake in Open Text Corporation (OTEX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP held its stake in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,830 shares of the software maker’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text Corporation were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Open Text Corporation by 99.0% during the first quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text Corporation by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Beacon Securities raised shares of Open Text Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays PLC boosted their price target on shares of Open Text Corporation from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Open Text Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Open Text Corporation (OTEX) traded up 1.08% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.64. 237,013 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. Open Text Corporation has a 52 week low of $29.30 and a 52 week high of $35.21.

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Open Text Corporation had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Open Text Corporation will post $2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Open Text Corporation’s payout ratio is 12.74%.

Open Text Corporation Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a platform and suite of software products and services that assist organizations in finding, utilizing, and sharing business information from any device. The Company designs, develops, markets and sells Enterprise Information Management (EIM) software and solutions. Its EIM offerings include Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Business Process Management (BPM), Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Network, Discovery and Analytics.

