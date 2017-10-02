GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $932,000 Position in Ares Management L.P. (ARES)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ares Management L.P. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,761,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management L.P. by 41.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,305,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after acquiring an additional 379,418 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management L.P. in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ares Management L.P. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ares Management L.P. by 96.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 235,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management L.P. (NYSE ARES) opened at 18.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Ares Management L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Management L.P. (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Ares Management L.P. had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management L.P. will post $1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Management L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. started coverage on Ares Management L.P. in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut Ares Management L.P. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on Ares Management L.P. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management L.P. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Ares Management L.P.

Ares Management, L.P. is an alternative asset manager. The Company offers its investors a range of investment strategies. It operates through three segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment manages credit strategies across the non-investment grade credit universe in the United States and Europe.

