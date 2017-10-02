GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 15,217 Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.90.

Shares of Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) opened at 68.76 on Monday. Molina Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.93 billion.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Molina Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 16.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare Inc will post ($2.70) EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Dentino sold 66,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $4,532,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Molina sold 22,400 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,501,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 540,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,233,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,045 shares of company stock worth $22,316,558. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc offers Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals, and assists government agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program. The Company operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions and Other, which includes its Pathways Health and Community Support LLC (Pathways) business.

