GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $923,000 Stake in State Bank Financial Corporation. (STBZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of State Bank Financial Corporation. worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in State Bank Financial Corporation. by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in State Bank Financial Corporation. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in State Bank Financial Corporation. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in State Bank Financial Corporation. by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. (STBZ) opened at 28.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. State Bank Financial Corporation. has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.98.

State Bank Financial Corporation. (NASDAQ:STBZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. State Bank Financial Corporation. had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 22.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that State Bank Financial Corporation. will post $1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. State Bank Financial Corporation.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

In other State Bank Financial Corporation. news, insider Bradford L. Watkins sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $189,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Watkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $283,250. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on STBZ. BidaskClub cut State Bank Financial Corporation. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of State Bank Financial Corporation. in a research report on Sunday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses, residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

