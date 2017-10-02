Grifols, (GRFS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Grifols, (NASDAQ:GRFS) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grifols, earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6719445681818 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. BidaskClub lowered Grifols, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Grifols, from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols, in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grifols, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Grifols, (NASDAQ GRFS) opened at 21.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.00. Grifols, has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $22.83.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics.

